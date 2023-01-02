JUST IN
Business Standard

Unidentified person sends bomb threat to Delhi airport, apologises later

Delhi's IGI Airport on the last day of 2022 received a series of messages on its official Twitter account regarding a bomb threat, however, it later turned out to be a hoax message

Topics
IGI Airport | Twitter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on the last day of 2022 received a series of messages on its official Twitter account regarding a bomb threat, however, it later turned out to be a hoax message.

Soon after the messages were received from 8.39 a.m. to 10.40 a.m. on December 31, 2022, concerned airport authorities were alerted and the alleged account was then continuously monitored.

However, in the last message at 10.40 a.m., the unidentified person wrote: "To be honest, I am really sorry."

According to an FIR, the complainant, who handles the social media accounts of the Delhi airport, stated that his shift starts at 8 a.m and on December 31, he observed there were multiple direct messages from a Twitter account on the IGI's official handle.

"On opening the messages, I read them and found that all the messages were pertaining to a bomb threat at the Delhi airport," stated the FIR.

The complainant demanded legal action against the said Twitter account as it created a situation of ruckus and public nuisance in the airport.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on December 21, 2022, a precautionary security drill was carried out at the airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to "bomb and eliminate" the facility.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:10 IST

