Team of medical specialists examined Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

A team of medical specialists on Friday examined Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who are on indefinite fast at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's for a few days.

A senior official said Jain has lost some weight since he sat on fast on Tuesday, a day after leaders, including Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had gone to meet Baijal with their demands.

"A regular team, consisting of a doctor, a nurse and a helper, has been visiting to check the health of the ministers thrice a day. This afternoon a team of specialists visited them," he told PTI.

The specialist team consists of a cardiologist, nephrologist, and the medical head of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the official said.

"At 2:30 pm, his (Jain's) vitals were checked and his sugar level was 57 units (mg/dL). His blood pressure reading was 98/64, while the pulse reading was 70.

"However, ketone level (more than 3 units) has been detected in his body. In a normal condition, ketone should not be found," the official said.

Asked about Sisodia, he said the deputy chief minister "is doing fine." "There is no need to hospitalise them as of now."



Jain's sugar level had dropped to nearly half of the normal yesterday but doctors were regularly monitoring his condition.

Jain, who sat on fast demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike", was joined a day later by Sisodia. They also demand that the lt governor approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

Kejriwal on Friday wrote a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' "strike". He also hit out at his detractors, saying the sit-in was "not for personal gains" but for the greater good of the people of Delhi.

"After meeting him on Monday evening, I had hoped that the L-G would say he had ordered end of the strike and ask us to go back home. I am surprised that it is the fifth day and he is not willing to have it ended," he alleged in a video.