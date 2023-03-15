Tejashwi Yadav skips third CBI summons in 'Land for Job' scam: Report

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister was summoned by the on Tuesday to join the investigation in the capital in connection with the alleged 'land for job' scam but didn't turn up, agency sources said.

This was the third notice issued to him which he skipped. Before this, was summoned to join the investigation on March 4 and 11, and on the previous summons, didn't join the probe citing wife's health issues.

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will send him a new summons in the coming days.

The agency had recently grilled his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister and father and former Railway Minister in the matter.

The has alleged that it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of the family.

The had registered a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

"During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group 'D' posts in different Zones of Railways," an official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of and a private company controlled by him and his family, as per the CBI.

"No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

"In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 Sq. feet land, immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI had said.

Meanwhile, went to New Delhi on Tuesday to appear before the CBI.

