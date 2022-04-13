Telangana farmers stage protests, dump paddy outside BJP MP's residence

-
ALSO READ
BJP stages protest in Telangana, calls on CM to either buy paddy or resign
Telangana govt to protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy today
Farmers gaining from paddy buy up 80% in 6 years, but Punjab needs more
Paddy procurement row intensifies: KCR gives deadline to Modi government
Govt's paddy procurement touches 53.28 mt so far in 2021-22 season
-
Farmers on Tuesday staged a protest against the Centre at the residence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri, dumping paddy outside his house in the Nizamabad district of Telangana.
The protesting farmers alleged that the Centre has betrayed them by not procuring paddy from them. "He (the BJP MP) is hiding in Delhi and has betrayed us as Dharmapuri's yet to take cognizance of the paddy procurement issue. The Centre must procure paddy from us," a farmer told ANI.
Reacting to the protest, Dharmapuri claimed that the people who were agitating at his house were not real farmers, but "daily-wage labourers" hired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy.
After Dharmapuri accused the TRS MLA of orchestrating the protest, Reddy said that Telangana farmers are unhappy with the BJP's "step-motherly treatment", asking the Centre to explain the efficacy of the "One Nation One Procurement Policy".
"Telangana farmers are unhappy with the BJP's step-motherly treatment to the state. We'll fight for the rights of our farmers. We need an answer from the Centre on the 'One Nation One Procurement Policy' and as to when will they start paddy procurement from Telangana," Reddy said.
However, the Centre on Monday said the procurement in Telangana under the central pool has increased tremendously over the last five to six years.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the state government has decided to purchase paddy from farmers within three to four days. He requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
The Telangana government has been demanding from the Centre to procure the entire paddy stock from the State. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the state met union Ministers to press for the paddy procurement from the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU