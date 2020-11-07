Karnataka reports sharp dip in Covid cases with 2,258 infections, 22 deaths

-
Karnataka continued to show
sharp decline in new coronavirus cases with 2,258 fresh infections and 22 deaths, taking the tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,44,147 and 11,369 respectively on Saturday.
There were as many as 1,06,317 tests done today including 78,494 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 86.20 lakh, the health department said.
The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, in the last week of September to the first week of October.
The total infections comprise 7,99,439 discharges cumulatively including 2,235 on Saturday and 33,320 total active cases including 887 in the ICU, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,046 fresh infections and 7 deaths.
It is after many months that the city has reported fatalities in single digits due to coronavirus.
Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,47,748 infections, 3,945 deaths, 3,25,824 discharges, including 502 on Saturday, and 17,978 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, 165 cases were reported in Tumakuru, 98 in Chitradurga, 83 in Hassan, 79 in Mysuru, 72 in Dakshina Kannada, 70 in Bengaluru Rural, 68 in Mandya, 63 in Chikkamagaluru, 58 in Vijayapura, 56 in Chikkaballapura and 55 in Ballari.
Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal and Raichur were also among the districts from where the fresh coronavirus cases were reported.
The department said three deaths due to COVID-19 took place in Tumakuru and two deaths each in Kolar and Mysuru.
One death each took place in Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
