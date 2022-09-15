Telangana CM KCR decides to name new Secretariat after B R Ambedkar

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday decided to name the State's new Secretariat, which is under construction, after .

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, CPI and CPI(M) welcomed the decision while State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Rao should also keep his promise made during the separate agitation that a Dalit leader would be made Chief Minister of the new State.

Following Rao's decision, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar.

It is a matter of pride for people to name the new Secretariat building after Ambedkar, a CMO release quoted Rao as saying.

The Telangana government is moving forward with Ambedkar's philosophy that all people should get equal respect in all sectors, he said.

A separate State of Telangana became a reality as Ambedkar incorporated Article 3 (which deals with formation of new States) in the Constitution with his farsightedness, he said.

The State government is implementing Ambedkar's Constitutional spirit by providing humane governance to SC, ST, BC, minorities, women and also the poor in "forward castes," he said in the release.

Telangana which has become a role model in the country by making progress in all sectors with vision once again stands as a model in the country by naming the Secretariat after Ambedkar, he said.

KCR's decision to name the Secretariat after Ambedkar comes close on the heels of the State Legislative Assembly passing a resolution proposing to the Centre to name the newly-constructed Parliament in Delhi after Ambedkar.

Rao said he would soon write a letter to the Prime Minister about the Assembly resolution.

He reiterated his demand that the new Parliament building be named after Ambedkar.

State Ministers and other TRS leaders hailed the decision. The TRS leaders and activists performed 'milk abhishekam' to Rao's posters at some places.

Welcoming Rao's move, Owaisi tweeted: "Excellent decision by @TelanganaCMO to name new Secretariat building after #BabasahebAmbedkar. I thank him for considering my suggestion. has worked hard to improve socio-economic conditions of BCs, SCs, STs & minorities. This is a befitting reflection of his dedication."



BJP's Sanjay Kumar said Rao should make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister as per his promise and also implement other assurances.

"Why are you not making a Dalit as the Chief Minister? Why are you not giving three acres of land to Dalits? You should. Dalit society will not approve of if you just name Secretariat (after Ambedkar) and do votebank politics. Not just naming Secretariat, but a Dalit should be installed as Chief Minister in that Secretariat," he told reporters here.

