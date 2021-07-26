Telangana coronavirus update: 638 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

on Monday recorded



638 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,41,791, while the death toll rose to 3,787 with three more deaths.

Warangal Urban accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 66, followed by Karimnagar (65) and Khammam (62).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 59 cases being reported, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

It said 715 people recuperated from the infectious disease today.

The cumulative number of recoveries was 6,28,679 and the active cases 9,325, the bulletin said.

It said 1,14,105 samples were tested today, taking the tally to 2,14,30,024.

The samples tested per million population was 5,75,766.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.59 per cent and 97.95 per cent, respectively.

