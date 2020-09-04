Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 10 deaths, 2,478 Covid-19 cases

As many as new 2,478 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in on September 3, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,884 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, out of the total, there are 32,994 active cases, while 1,02,024 people have recovered and 866 have died after contracting the infection.

At present, 25,730 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the State.

