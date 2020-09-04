JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DATA STORY: India now accounts for 12% of all active cases, 8% of deaths globally
Business Standard

Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 10 deaths, 2,478 Covid-19 cases

As many as new 2,478 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 3, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,884 in the state

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Telangana

ANI  |  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As many as new 2,478 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 3, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,884 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, out of the total, there are 32,994 active cases, while 1,02,024 people have recovered and 866 have died after contracting the infection.

At present, 25,730 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the State.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU