Telangana coronavius update: 2,043 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths reported

cases and 11 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 1.67 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 314, followed by Rangareddy 174 and Medchal Malkajgiri 144, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 17.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.35 while 30,673 are under treatment.

A centenarian was among those who recovered from the virus here.

As many as 50,634 samples were tested on September 17.

Cumulatively, 23.79 lakh have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 64,104, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.61 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 81.02 per cent, while it was 78.84 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, Health Minister E Rajender in a release has said a 103-year-old manrecovered from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment at Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and Gandhi Hospital here.

Paruchuri Ramaswamy does not have any co-morbidities and leads an active life, a doctor at TIMS said.

Ramaswamy lives in a home for the aged run by CR Foundation.

