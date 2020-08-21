Telangana: Hundreds shifted to safer places following heavy rains

Hundreds of people have been



shifted to safer places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in following heavy rains, even as relief works got underway on Friday in other affected areas of the state.

The water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam (in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district) was flowing above the danger level of 53 feet and stood at 54.90 feet at 1 pm, officials said.

According to official data, Karakagudem in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district and Venkatapuram in Mulugu district received (from 8.30 AM on August 20 to 7 AM on August 21) very heavy rainfall of 172.8 mm and 127 mm respectively.

Several other areas in the state received heavy to moderate rains.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who visited the overflowing Munneru rivulet at Khammam, said residents of low lying areas in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts have been shifted to safer places and provided with food and others, according to an official release.

He directed the officials to be on alert and continue relief operations till the flood waters receded.

Meanwhile, relief works continued in Warangal, where several areas have been inundated following this week.

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao had announced on Tuesday that a special month long drive would be conducted in the city to remove all encroachments on drains, which were reportedly the reason for inundation of roads and flooding in residential areas.

