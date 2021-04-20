Telangana imposes night curfew to curb unabated surge of Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 highlights: DC wins by 7 wickets; Dhawan shines
IPL 2021 Match 12 CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 45 runs
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
-
The Telangana government on
Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state between 9 pm and 5 am till April 30, following a surge in coronavirus cases.
The restrictions will come into effect from April 20.
"The various measures to control COVID-19 in the state have been reviewed.
It is decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9 PM to 5 AM till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order.
The state has 42,853 active casesand counting.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also tested positive for the virus on Monday.
During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others.
Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket, among others.
The order said there shall be no restriction on inter- state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.
Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU