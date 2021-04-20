Telangana imposes night curfew to curb unabated surge of Covid-19 cases

The government on



Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state between 9 pm and 5 am till April 30, following a surge in cases.

The restrictions will come into effect from April 20.

"The various measures to control COVID-19 in the state have been reviewed.

It is decided to introduce night curfew in the state for the period from 9 PM to 5 AM till 30th April 2021 as a further measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order.

The state has 42,853 active casesand counting.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also tested positive for the virus on Monday.

During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others.

Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket, among others.

The order said there shall be no restriction on inter- state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non-essential goods and no separate permission or pass will be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew, it added.

