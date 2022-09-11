JUST IN
Maharashtra reports 701 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 701 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths due to the infection, a state health department official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

While cases have declined in India, three states — Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala — still account for almost 48 per cent of the country’s daily Covid infections

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 701 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths due to the infection, a state health department official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 81,10,832 and the toll reached 1,48,288, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for 365 cases, followed by 182 in the Pune circle, Kolhapur 36, Nagpur 32, Latur 30, Nashik 25, Akola 20 and Aurangabad 11, the official said.

Of the three fatalities, one was reported in Mumbai city, while two were from Satara district in Pune circle, he said.

At least 1,056 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,56,324, the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 6,220 active COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai has the highest 1,711 cases, followed by 1,437 and 1,370 cases in Thane and Pune districts respectively.

The state's recovery rate is at 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, he said.

With 18,495 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state has reached 8,43,70,777.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,10,832; fresh cases 701; death toll 1,48,288; total recoveries 79,56,324; active cases 6,220; total tests 8,43,70,777.

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 22:10 IST

