Maharashtra reports 701 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
Newer Omicron subvariants account for over 70% new infections in US
Chronic Covid patients can trigger more lethal variants: WHO Study
Omicron more likely to cause upper airway infections among children: Report
-
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 701 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths due to the infection, a state health department official said.
With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 81,10,832 and the toll reached 1,48,288, he said.
Mumbai circle accounted for 365 cases, followed by 182 in the Pune circle, Kolhapur 36, Nagpur 32, Latur 30, Nashik 25, Akola 20 and Aurangabad 11, the official said.
Of the three fatalities, one was reported in Mumbai city, while two were from Satara district in Pune circle, he said.
At least 1,056 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,56,324, the official said.
Maharashtra currently has 6,220 active COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai has the highest 1,711 cases, followed by 1,437 and 1,370 cases in Thane and Pune districts respectively.
The state's recovery rate is at 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, he said.
With 18,495 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state has reached 8,43,70,777.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,10,832; fresh cases 701; death toll 1,48,288; total recoveries 79,56,324; active cases 6,220; total tests 8,43,70,777.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 22:10 IST