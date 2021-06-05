Telangana logs 2,070 new Covid-19 cases, 3,762 recoveries, 18 deaths

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Telangana on Saturday recorded 2,070 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to over 5.89 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,364 with 18 more deaths, a government bulletin said.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with245followed by Khammam (172) and Nalgonda (156), the bulletin said.
The state has29,208 active cases and over 1.38 lakh samples were tested.
The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,89,734 while with3,762being cured, the total recoveries were at5,57,162.
Cumulatively, over 1.57 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population were over 4.23 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 94.47 per cent.
According to an official release, the state government has decided to launch operations of19 diagnostic centres located at various governmenthospitals in districts from June 7.
As many as 57 tests, including COVID-19 examination, would be conducted in these centres, it said, adding the testing centres will be expanded to other places in a phased manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU