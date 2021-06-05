Telangana logs 2,070 new Covid-19 cases, 3,762 recoveries, 18 deaths

Telangana on Saturday recorded 2,070 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to over 5.89 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,364 with 18 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with245followed by Khammam (172) and Nalgonda (156), the bulletin said.

The state has29,208 active cases and over 1.38 lakh samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,89,734 while with3,762being cured, the total recoveries were at5,57,162.

Cumulatively, over 1.57 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 4.23 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were at 0.57 per cent and 94.47 per cent.

According to an official release, the state government has decided to launch operations of19 diagnostic centres located at various governmenthospitals in districts from June 7.

As many as 57 tests, including COVID-19 examination, would be conducted in these centres, it said, adding the testing centres will be expanded to other places in a phased manner.

