Telangana police to set up special cell to check drug menace

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
TMS, Ep 20: Revival for aviation and cinemas, markets, and fuel-cell EVs
DDMA meeting on Monday to discuss more curbs to tackle Covid-19 menace
What's a SPAC and how does it help startups in raising money? Decoded
-
: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Wednesday instructed the Police Department to form a special narcotic and organised crime control cell (counter intelligence cell) headed by the DGP with 1,000 members in it.
The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this regard with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and other senior officials.
Also, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to act sternly against the use of narcotic drugs and ensure they are eliminated, an official press release said.
KCR decided to hold a conference State Police and Excise Conference on January 28 to take up measures and action to stop use of narcotic drugs, the release said. For this, a special action plan should be prepared, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU