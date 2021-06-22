Telangana registers 1,175 fresh coronavirus infections, 10 deaths

-
Covid-19 cases in Telangana are in declining trend with 1,175 being reported on Tuesday taking the tally to over 6.15 lakh while the toll stood at 3,586 with 10 fresh deaths.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 133 followed by Khammam (76), a state government bulletin said.
The number of active cases was16,640.
The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,15,574, while with1,771people being cured, the total recoveries are at5,95,348.
Over 87 thousand samples were tested on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, over 1.77 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population were over 4.77 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.71 per cent. It was 96.45 per cent in the country.
