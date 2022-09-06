Telangana's Warangal, two Kerala cities join UNESCO learning cities network

Warangal and two cities from have joined the Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level.

Warangal in Telangana, Thrissur and Nilambur are among the 77 cities from 44 countries which have joined this network of the world body.

GNLC is an international network consisting of cities that successfully promote lifelong learning across their communities.

It includes 294 cities from all around the world that share inspiration, know-how and best practice among each other, the world body has said in a statement.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday late night tweeted to share about the achievement of India.

"Great News! Warangal in state joins @ Global Network of Learning Cities! Congratulations Warangal & on this momentous occasion. After the inscription of World Heritage Site Tag by UNESCO to the Great Ramappa Temple in Warangal, gets its second recognition in the last 1 year by the @UNESCO," he tweeted.

"Thank you Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the sustained efforts to get global recognition & showcase the rich cultural heritage of India," he further wrote.

India at UNESCO had first shared on its Twitter handle about the inclusion of the three Indian cities in GNLC.

"Today, 77 cities from 44 countries join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level," United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization had earlier said in its statement.

Other cities that have joined the network are the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Durban in South Africa and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) among others.

The 77 new members bring the total number of cities within the UNESCO GNLC to 294 in 76 countries, UNESCO said.

"With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities have the power to drive lifelong learning policies by implementing and supporting local initiatives and bring bottom-up change," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The newly admitted UNESCO learning cities have a wealth of expertise and commitment to ensuring that the right to education becomes a reality for people of all ages," she said.

The new UNESCO learning cities were added to the network following their nomination by the Commissions for UNESCO in the concerned countries and the recommendations of a jury of experts.

A strong commitment to lifelong learning by the mayor and city administration and a track record of good practices and policy initiatives are key prerequisites for becoming a learning city, it said.

The Network supports the achievement of all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular, SDG 4 (Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all) and SDG 11 (Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable).

