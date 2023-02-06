JUST IN
Business Standard

Telangana state Budget pegs Rs 2.9 trillion expenditure for 2023-24

In the Budget, an amount of Rs 36,750 crore is proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes while the Medical and Health Department gets Rs 12,161 crore

Topics
Telangana govt | State Budgets | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday introduced the State Budget in the Assembly with any expenditure outlay of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's brainchild Dalit Bandhu scheme was allotted Rs Rs 17,700 crore. The scheme provides financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10 lakh per

beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice.

In the Budget, an amount of Rs 36,750 crore is proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes while the Medical and Health Department gets Rs 12,161 crore.

Providing statistics, Harish Rao said Telangana's share in the country's GDP grew to 4.89 per cent in 2020-21 from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15.

The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 3,17,115 in 2022-23, he said.

The Budget allotted Rs 2,11,685 crore towards Revenue Expenditure and Rs 37,525 crore for Capital Expenditure.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:16 IST

