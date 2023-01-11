Terrorist-gangster nexus case: NIA arrests major logistics provider

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a major logistics provider in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus case, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused was identified as Chhotu Ram Bhaat, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa. He was placed under arrest on Monday evening.

Bhaat was the key logistics provider to gangsters. He was acting as a weapons supplier and was also providing hideouts to the gangsters of Bambiha group before and after the crimes.

On December 21, 2022, the NIA conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa (including the house of Chhotu Bhaat in Chautala village) to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

"A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022," the official said.

This is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangster and their weapons suppliers based in and Punjab in general, he added.

The official said that the arrest was aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate.

"They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure," the official said.

The NIA investigation are aimed at identifying "critical elements of the support infrastructure of terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved".

