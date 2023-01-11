JUST IN
Apple to begin making in-house screens in 2024 in shift away from Samsung
I like to know the director's world, says filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra
Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order
Joshimath, surrounding areas sink by 2.5 inch every year, finds study
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday
No immediate Covid-19 outbreak threat from China, says WHO Europe director
Avoid sending correspondence on behalf of Jet: JKC to panel member
Sexual harassment complaints deserve seriousness: Delhi High Court
5-judge Constitution Bench starts hearing Delhi vs Centre power dispute
Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category for second consecutive day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Apple to begin making in-house screens in 2024 in shift away from Samsung
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth festival in Karnataka on Jan 12
Business Standard

Terrorist-gangster nexus case: NIA arrests major logistics provider

The official said that the arrest was aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate

Topics
Terrorism threat | National Investigation Agency NIA | Haryana

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NIA submits charge sheet to special court in October clashes in Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a major logistics provider in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus case, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the accused was identified as Chhotu Ram Bhaat, a resident of Haryana's Sirsa. He was placed under arrest on Monday evening.

Bhaat was the key logistics provider to gangsters. He was acting as a weapons supplier and was also providing hideouts to the gangsters of Bambiha group before and after the crimes.

On December 21, 2022, the NIA conducted searches at two locations in Sirsa (including the house of Chhotu Bhaat in Chautala village) to dismantle the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

"A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022," the official said.

This is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangster and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab in general, he added.

The official said that the arrest was aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate.

"They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure," the official said.

The NIA investigation are aimed at identifying "critical elements of the support infrastructure of terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved".

--IANS

atk/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Terrorism threat

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 07:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU