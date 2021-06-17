JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Global coronavirus update: Worldwide Covid-19 caseload tops 176.9 mn
Business Standard

Thane coronavirus update: Covid-19 tally up by 503, death toll by 37

Thane district of Maharashtra added 503 coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 526,476

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Coronavirus mutation, coronavirus strain, coronavirus variant
Photo: Shutterstock

Thane district of Maharashtra added 503 coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 5,26,476, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 37 persons, the district's fatality count mounted to 10,390.

Its current COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.97 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,14,163, while the death toll is 2,445, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 17 2021. 09:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU