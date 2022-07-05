Thane records 281 new Covid-19 infections; active case tally at 4,248

Maharashtra's district has reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 7,29,721, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 4,248 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No fresh death was reported and the toll stood at 11,909. The COVID-19 recovery count in the district has reached 7,13,243, the official added.

