France to start using Pfizer's Covid-19 drug this week, first in EU

-
ALSO READ
France to ease Covid-19 restrictions in February, says PM Jean Castex
France announces new travel restrictions after reporting Omicron cases
No vaccine? No cafe, says new French new law passed to contain Covid surge
Novak Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rules
France plans to replace health passes with vaccine ones in January
-
France says it will start administering Pfizer's coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU.
The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases.
Masks are now no longer required outdoors in France, large crowds are again allowed in concerts and sports venues and a government order to work from home part-time has been lifted.
Meanwhile, France has received its first 10,000 doses of the Pfizer drug Paxlovid and they will be available in pharmacies starting Friday, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. It says it's the first European Union country to start providing the treatment since it won regulatory approval last week.
It will be given to adults with symptoms who don't require oxygen and who are at higher risk of severe disease, according to European Medicines Agency guidelines. Supplies of the drug remain limited worldwide.
The EMA last week recommended that Paxlovid be authorised for use, saying it could help people infected with COVID-19 avoid more serious disease and being hospitalised. The drug was cleared by regulators in the US and Britain in December.
An antiviral pill from Merck also is expected to soon be authorised. Both drugs are expected to be effective against omicron because they do not target the spike protein where most of the variant's worrisome mutations reside.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU