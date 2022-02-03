Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi reports 27 fresh deaths and 3,028 cases

-
Delhi reported 27 fatalities and 3,028 cases in a day, while the positivity rate declined to 4.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department on Wednesday.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,35,979 and the death toll climbed to 25,919, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 63,982, it said.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, while 27 more people succumbed to the viral disease.
The city had on Monday reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths.
On Sunday, it recorded 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent and 30 deaths.
On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation last week.
There are 15,426 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,400 (9.08 per cent) of them are occupied.
Active cases in Delhi on Wednesday stood at 14,870 while their number was 16,548 the previous day. The number of containment zones stood at 35,961, a fall from 37,116, the previous day.
Also, in total 451 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, of whom 99 severe Covid patients were on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.
The number of people under home isolation stood at 10,347 on Wednesday, while it was 12,312 on Tuesday.
