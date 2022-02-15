Thane records 93 fresh Covid-19 infections, three more fatalities

With the addition of 93 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 7,07,316, while three more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 11,849, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,149, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

