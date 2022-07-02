Thane reports 546 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally at 5,110

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,28,511, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 5,110 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count reached 11,907, while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 7,10,948, the official added.

First Published: Sat, July 02 2022. 09:34 IST

