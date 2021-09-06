'The Ashok' to soon house service apartments, a mall: Official

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels' iconic Taj named strongest hotel brand in the world
Govt aims to garner Rs 15,000 cr from monetisation of realty, hotel assets
ITC to expand Welcomhotel brand to 25 hotels even amid pandemic
Analysts bet on larger players in travel & tourism space post RBI's support
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
-
The government is planning to lease out 'The Ashok' to investors for turning the sprawling 25-acre property in the heart of the national capital into a 'multi-purpose' building, housing an array of facilities including service apartments and a mall, an official said.
The Tourism Ministry is working on the contours of bidding and aims to complete the process in the current fiscal.
"The intention is to turn 'The Ashok' into an iconic building which would house service apartments, besides a mall and other amenities taking advantage of its location," the official told PTI.
The lease could be of 90-100 years, he said, adding that since the hotel land spreads over 25 acres and is close to the Diplomatic Enclave, the service apartments could attract international dignitaries.
The Ashok, and the adjacent Hotel Samrat are among the eight India Tourism Development Corp assets listed under the National Monetisation Pipeline announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.
"The government is not looking to ramp up collections from this transaction. The intent is to utilise the asset to its full potential and build a multi-purpose building like those in foreign countries," the official added.
The government last month launched the asset monetisation pipeline under which brownfield assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore may be monetised through fiscal ending March 2025. The ownership control would, however, be retained with the government.
Assets in various sectors including road transport, railways, power, civil aviation, shipping ports and telecommunications will be monetised under the plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU