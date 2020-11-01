The recovery rate of coronavirus patients reaches 95.87% in Bihar

-
The recovery rate of COVID patients
reached 95.87 per cent in Bihar on Saturday, while 800 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 2,16,763 in the state, health department bulletin said.
With six fresh COVID fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1090 in the state.
The recovery rate rose slightly Saturday from 95.68 per cent Friday, the bulletin said.
At least 1186 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,07,811, the bulletin said.
Out of new casualties, three deaths were reported from Patna while one death each was confirmed from East Champaran, Rohtas and Sheikhpura, it said adding that Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 268.
Patna district has 35,929 registered cases while 2253 active cases.
A total of 1,46,940 samples have been tested in past 24 hours which took the total number of samples tested so far at over 1.09 crore in the state, it said.
Of the 800 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 258 followed by Gaya (53), Nawada (40), Saharsa (38) and Supaul (25).
Districts registering more than 30 deaths so far included- Gaya and Nalanda (48 each), East Champaran (43), Munger (41), Muzaffarpur (39), Rohtas (40), Saran (38), Vaishali and Bhojpur (36 each) and Samastipur (34).
So far as total number of positive cases are concerned, Patna was followed by Muzaffarpur district which has reported over 9,700 cases while Bhagalpur and Purnea have reported over 8,000 cases. East Champaran and Nalanda have more than 7,000 cases whereas seven districts have over 6,000 cases.
The number of COVID active cases stand at 7862 in the state.
