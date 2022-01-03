Third wave of Covid led by Omicron to end in April: IIT-K Professor

-
ALSO READ
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities for its Nanotechnology Centre
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 IIT Kanpur visit
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Professor Manindra Agarwal of IIT Kanpur has said that the third wave of the pandemic will end by April.
The scientist, however, warned that rallies during elections can prove to be super spreader for Corona infection, as it is not easy to follow the Covid guidelines in such gatherings.
Prof Agarwal said that as a large number of people reach the election rallies without following the guidelines, the risk of infection increases to a great extent.
In such a situation, there is a need to be careful. If there are rallies, the transition can pick up ahead of time.
According to Prof Agarwal, who bases his predictions of the epidemic on the basis of his mathematical model, the third wave will come in India in January and in March, 1.8 lakh cases can come daily.
"It will be a matter of relief that only 1 in 10 will need a hospital. Two lakh beds will be needed in the middle of March," he said.
He further said that 80 per cent of the population in Africa and India is below 45 years of age. Natural immunity is up to 80 per cent in both countries.
In both countries the delta variant has been due to mutants. Like South Africa, India too is less likely to have a major impact, he claimed.
--IANS
amita/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU