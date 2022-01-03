-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tests positive for Covid-19
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Situation normal in Chhattisgarh, all issues resolved: TS Singh Deo
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
-
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
"On observing the symptoms of COVID-19 infection, I got my COVID-19 test done in Raipur this evening, in which my report has come positive. Right now, my health is fine and as per the instructions of the doctors, I am taking treatment and am staying in home isolation," Deo said in a tweet in Hindi.
The health minister requested all to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in view of the increasing cases.
"I request that all of you who have been in contact with me in the past, please get your COVID-19 test conducted. All the residents of the state are urged to follow the appropriate behaviour of COVID-19 in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 and stay at home unless necessary," he tweeted.
As COVID cases resurge across the nation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that there is no need for panic and assured that the state government has made necessary arrangements.
While addressing the media here, Baghel said, "COVID cases are rising in a few cities like Raigarh and Raipur of Chhattisgarh. Since many samples have been sent to our genome sequencing centre at Odisha for Omicron, it's taking some time. No need to panic, all arrangements done by the state government."
Notably, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Baghel on Sunday to take stock of COVID-19 and the Omicron situation in the state.
Chhattisgarh reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and no fatality in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released on Sunday. Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU