Thoothukudi custody death: CBI, CID file status reports before Madras HC

The (CBI) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday filed status reports in a sealed cover into Thoothukudi custody death case which is being monitored by Madurai Bench of the

After hearing submissions made in the matter, the Court adjourned the matter to be taken up on September 22.

The CBI informed the court that the team which is probing the forensic samples from the Sushant Singh Rajput case would be examining the forensic samples related to the father-son custodial deaths case.

The court was also informed that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team has not yet been able to visit the scene due to COVID-19 situation and they are engaged in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As many as 10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son in Tuticorin, who were lodged at the Madurai Central Prison. P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31) were allegedly tortured in the police station leading to their deaths.

The father-son duo was arrested on June 19 and was lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

