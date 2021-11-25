Subramanian Swamy praises Mamata, ranks her with JP, Rajiv Gandhi

-
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday lavished praise on Trinamool Congres chief Mamata Banerjee and said she ranks with Jayaprakash Narayan and former Prime Ministers Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and PV Narasimha Rao "who meant what they said and said what they meant".
Swamy, who met Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, said in a tweet that she had a rare quality in Indian politics.
"Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality," Swamy said.
Congress leaders Kirti Azad, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC during Mamata Banerjee's visit to the national capital on Tuesday.
Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.
