Kerala floods: Thousands rescued, airlifted; many yet to be evacuated

Thousands of people stranded in isolated buildings and rooftops in flood-hit Kerala were rescued on Saturday, even as rains and fresh landslides were reported in some places as the toll touched 194 in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8.

A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said.

Packed house boats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.

However, people in worst-hit places like Pathanamthitta and Chengannur said that hundreds were yet to be evacuated.

In many places, the local people were at the forefront of the evacuation along with defence and NDRF personnel.

Lack of information about the isolated areas and houses, where a large number of people are believed to be stuck, is a worrying factor for rescuers, official sources said.

Over 54,000 people were rescued in district, mainly in and taluks which had witnessed heavy rains and severe in the past two days.

Over 600 students, who were stranded in a building at the campus of Sree Sankaracharya University at Kalady near Kochi, since the past two days, were rescued today, they said.

I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit. I compliment the authorities for their efforts in this adverse situation.



I would also like to appreciate the wide support and solidarity from people across India towards Kerala during this unprecedented situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

According to Navy sources, two sets of siblings from Kalady were rescued and brought to the naval base in Kochi and are waiting to join their parents.

Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in in the southern state of Kerala | Photo: Reuters

Local leaders said thousands of people are stuck in region of district.

With several people yet to be rescued, authorities today issued orders to release private boats and school buses for rescue operations.

Fishing boats are already being using for the mission.

The plantation town of Nelliyampathy in the battered Palakkad district is fully cut off as a bridge was washed away and massive boulders fell on the main road in incessant rains and landslides.

Huge granite blocks, which had fallen from atop mountains, could be seen perched precariously amidst gushing flood waters.

Youngsters could be seen helping women and the elderly cross the waters by lifting them.

Fresh landslides were also reported in high range Idukki.

NDRF teams, companies of BSF, CISF and RAF are deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations.



The Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard are assisting operations in different parts of Kerala.



Rescuing those who are trapped remains the topmost priority. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

Dead bodies were seen floating in several places, including Pandanad, Aranmula and Nenmara, where a massive landslide was reported two days ago.

People wait for aid on the roof of their house at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala | Photo: Reuters

Those returning home from relief camps were in for a shock, seeing muddy interiors of their homes, floating furniture, damaged books and reptiles and snails crawling inside.

District authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta to be vigilant as three of its four shutters were lifted up to 75 cm-90 cm.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in various places of Kerala till August 20.

Idukki district received the maximum rainfall today with Munnar and Peermade towns recording 11 cm and 10 cms respectively, they said.

According to authorities, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives and 357 people have perished since May 29, when the south-west monsoon hit the state.

Flood victims rest inside a university classroom, which is converted into a temporary relief camp in Kochi | Photo: Reuters

Over 353,000 people are in 3026 relief camps across the state after the rains savaged Kerala.

Agriculture crops in over 40,000 hectares have been destroyed, they said.

Over 1,000 houses are fully destroyed and 26,000 partially.

Officials said 134 bridges and 16,000 km of Public Works Department roads and 82,000 kms of local roads were completely destroyed, causing a total loss of Rs 210 billion.