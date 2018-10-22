Three new Zika cases detected in Jaipur, count in Rajasthan hits 126

Three more persons tested positive for virus in Jaipur Monday, taking the total number of such cases to 126, a government official said.

Out of the 126 patients, 41 of them pregnant women, around 111 have recovered after treatment, he said.

According to the latest report, out of the total 1,32,872 houses searched, 84,580 were found positive for mosquito breeding.

The Rajasthan health department formed a five-member committee Saturday to investigate, examine, and track virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. The committee will submit the report to the public health director from time to time, an order said.

Fogging and anti-larvae activities were carried out Monday in colonies of ward 23 and 82 in the morning whereas similar activities were done in the evening in ward 79.

The department has appealed people to keep the doors of their residence, shops open and asked those with breathing difficulties to remain at bay during fogging activity.

Most of the cases which have been reported are from Shastri Nagar area in Jaipur where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.

The virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller in newborns.

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

The disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under WHO notification since November 18, 2016.