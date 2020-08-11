Three suspected militants apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

-
ALSO READ
Militants target Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, no casualties
Infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri foiled, militant killed
Underground bunkers being built in Uri for safety from ceasefire violations
Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir: Militant, CRPF personnel killed in encounter in Srinagar
-
The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
A joint search operation was launched by the security forces on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lalpora area of Kupwara on Monday, an army official said.
He said three suspects were apprehended and some arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.
"One AK assault rifle, two pistols and some ammunition were recovered," the official said, adding the operation is in progress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU