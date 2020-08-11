JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Punjab ramps up viral testing of coronavirus to 20,000 tests per day
Business Standard

Three suspected militants apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kupwara | terrorists

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative image
Representative image

The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

A joint search operation was launched by the security forces on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lalpora area of Kupwara on Monday, an army official said.

He said three suspects were apprehended and some arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.

"One AK assault rifle, two pistols and some ammunition were recovered," the official said, adding the operation is in progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 09:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU