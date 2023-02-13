Time for us in politics to leverage these tools: BJP VP on ChatGPT

Amid buzz about the likely impact of artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT in various fields, vice president Baijayant said on Monday that it can be leveraged by those in politics in an era of rapidly unfolding technologies.

He shared a video of the ChatGPT's response to a query seeking a list of policies, with the chatbot outlining the party's focus on the planks of "nationalism, social justice and good governance".

"Interesting. I just requested ChatGPT to list policies of and see what it brings out. In an era of rapidly unfolding technologies, time for us in politics to leverage these," he tweeted.

Since its advent, ChatGPT has sparked a debate about the disruption it may cause in various fields.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)