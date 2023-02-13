Time for us in politics to leverage these tools: BJP VP on ChatGPT

-
ALSO READ
ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users
Microsoft infuses billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI
ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?
-
Amid buzz about the likely impact of artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT in various fields, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said on Monday that it can be leveraged by those in politics in an era of rapidly unfolding technologies.
He shared a video of the ChatGPT's response to a query seeking a list of BJP policies, with the chatbot outlining the party's focus on the planks of "nationalism, social justice and good governance".
"Interesting. I just requested ChatGPT to list policies of BJP and see what it brings out. In an era of rapidly unfolding technologies, time for us in politics to leverage these," he tweeted.
Since its advent, ChatGPT has sparked a debate about the disruption it may cause in various fields.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU