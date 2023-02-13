Categorisation of SCs protest spark tension on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway

JUST IN
A policeman was injured in stone pelting as a protest by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) over the demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) turned violent on Monday

IANS  |  Vijayawada 

Protest, rally, Google protest
Photo: Bloomberg

A policeman was injured in stone pelting as a protest by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) over the demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) turned violent on Monday.

MRPS workers had gathered on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway for a road blockade called by the organisation to demand that the Bill for categorisation of SCs be tabled in Parliament.

Holding flags and raising slogans, dozens of protestors had blocked the highway at Thotacharla. Police swung into action to remove the protestors. This led to a scuffle between the two sides.

As the tension mounted, some protestors pelted stones, injuring a constable. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to Nandigama government hospital

Police arrested several protestors and shifted them to the police station. Police personnel also entered houses in the villages to arrest those allegedly involved in stone pelting. This led to strong protest by the residents.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad MRPS founder and president Manda Krishna Madiga was placed under house arrest. Police did not allow him to leave his residence at Amberpet area in the city to prevent him from leading the protest on the highway.

MRPS has long been demanding that the Centre introduce a Bill in the Parliament for categorization of SCs into A, B, C and D groups. It is also urging governments of both the Telugu states to exert pressure on the Centre.

Alleging that some Scheduled Castes were cornering more benefits of reservation than others, MRPS says that categorization would ensure fair distribution of quota.

--IANS

ms/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 15:59 IST

