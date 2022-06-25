TN power utility to run feasibility study for 2500 MW hydropower projects

-
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) is conducting a feasibility study on three hydropower projects that will generate 2500 MW of power.
The Tangedco has asked a private consultant to conduct a study and prepare an initial report to establish 1000 MW capacity Pumped Storage Hydropower Stations each in Upper Bhavani and Sandy Nalla. The consultant has also provided a project report for a 500 MW hydropower project in Sigur in the Nilgiris.
The state power utility will be vetting the proposal submitted by the consultant for the three hydropower projects totalling 2500 MW power and prepare a detailed project report. The DPR will be submitted to the state government for approval.
In addition to the three hydropower projects totaling 2500 MW, Tangedco is planning 7500 MW power projects in Nilgiris, Tirunelvelli, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, and Salem districts. In the first phase, the Tangedco will commence work in the Nilgiris while the other districts will be taken up during the second and third phases.
However, sources in Tangedco told IANS that the power utility is shifting its focus to renewable and clean sources of energy including wind power and solar power.
Tangedco has also come to the assessment that the existing thermal power stations are old and hence will be replaced by renewable and clean energy sources.
