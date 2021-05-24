Tokyo's sumo stadium used for vaccinations in coronavirus fight

-
Tokyo's sumo stadium was turned into a vaccination center on Monday with the aim of accelerating an inoculation program that has lagged behind other developed countries.
The stadium, which will be used as a boxing venue during the Olympics, is located in Sumida Ward where around 25 percent of residents who are 65 years or older have got vaccinated once as of Monday.
Of 759 applicants, 230 people were randomly selected by the ward officials. Some retired sumo wrestlers were vaccinated at the venue as well.
Unlike normal inoculation venues, those who got vaccinated at the stadium get to sit in the spectator stands and watch videos of sumo tournaments shown on screen for 15 minutes while healthcare providers observe them for any immediate reactions.
At the exit, people who got vaccinated can try a lottery which gives them a wide variety of sumo-themed souvenirs from KitKat chocolates with the picture of sumo wrestlers to pre-packaged curry.
Monday's event was a one-off this month but officials said that they were planning on using the stadium as an inoculation center again sometime in June.
