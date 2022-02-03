Top Army leadership carrying out review of China, Pak border situation

Amid the ongoing military standoff with the Chinese military, the top brass of the Indian Army, led by Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, is carrying out an operational review of the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan on Wednesday in view of the recent changes in the leadership in Northern and Eastern Commands.

"This would be Lt Gen Manoj Pande's first meeting as the Vice Chief of Army Staff while Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is the new Northern Army Commander. Lt Gen RP Kalita also took over as the Eastern Army Commander on February 1", Army officials told ANI.

The meeting comes soon after the leadership changes came into effect on February 1.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff for almost two years now and efforts are being made to resolve the issue amicably.

However, the forces are ready for any eventuality and recently the Army Chief had stated clearly that in case of a war, India will emerge victorious. The top Army brass would also look into issues related to the Military Secretary's branch in the meeting today.

