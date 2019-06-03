Top business headlines: Budget 2019, Q4 earnings, G20 digital tax, & more

No fiscal space: Officials advise FM Sitharaman against Budget sops

Government officials have advised Finance Minister that there is no fiscal space for any giveaways in the forthcoming Budget. This was the grim verdict of each presentation made by the departments of the finance ministry in marathon meetings that extended till late in the evening on Saturday.

down 0.1% YoY in March quarter due to slowdown in demand

After reporting positive earnings growth for five consecutive quarters, were flat in the January-March 2019 quarter. The combined net profit of 1,869 companies, excluding financials and energy, was down 0.1 per cent YoY during the January-March 2019 quarter — their worst showing in the last six quarters.

Probe reveals how IL&FS bosses showed fictitious profits for salary hikes

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO's) first charge sheet in the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) case has accused the former directors of the company and subsidiaries IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and IL&FS Transport Network (ITNL) of devising illegal strategies to overstate profits and, thereby, pay higher dividend to the holding company.

Read more here

Utility vehicles array in auto market as India's aspirations rise

A decade earlier, hatchbacks were the hot cakes for vehicle makers. Then, the sedan.

A decade earlier, hatchbacks were the hot cakes for vehicle makers. Then, the sedan.

Now, it's all about utility vehicles (UVs), especially sports utility vehicles (SUVs). More, below four metres. The segment's growth was higher than overall car sales and the trend is expected to continue — SUVs are expected to grow twice the overall rate for car sales.



to hire up to 2,000 Jet staff, including pilots and cabin crew

plans to hire up to 2,000 staff, including pilots and cabin crew, of the defunct Jet Airways as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its operations. The airline has taken at least 22 planes that were earlier used by Jet Airways, which temporarily shuttered its operations due to cash crunch in April.

Liquor companies dizzy as prohibition looms large in Andhra Pradesh

Liquor companies may have to contend with significant loss of revenue if Andhra Pradesh's (AP's) new Chief Minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfills his poll promise of implementing prohibition in the state. The ball was set rolling on Saturday, when state government officials cracked down on illegal liquor shops as a first step towards prohibition.

India to make G20 pitch for taxing digital giants like Google, Facebook

Finance Minister will push India's proposal for taxing digital enterprises such as Google, Facebook, and Netflix in her first international engagement at the Group of Twenty (G20) ministerial on June 8-9 in Japan.India will aim to garner support for its proposal, officials said.

Top taxpayers likely to get PM or FM’s invitation to tea

Government is designing an unconventional plan to reward India’s top income taxpayers and encourage them to part with their money, a report by the Livemint said.

BJP’s rural votes show talk of farm crisis misleading

GDP in the latest January-March 2019 quarter slowed to just 5.8%. In contradiction to conventional idea on agrarian distress, the BJP actually boosted its vote share in rural areas to roughly 46%, double the Congress’ 23%., a report by The Economic Times said.

Surcharge, cess come to the rescue as I-T revenues repeatedly miss target

Despite a strong growth in the number of persons filing income-tax returns since 2014, the Centre has been struggling to meet its target for basic I-T collections every year, a report by the Hindu Businessline said.