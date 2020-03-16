Top Headlines: RBI on rate cut; relief for YES Bank depositors, and more

RBI says can't rule out any policy measure to counter impact



The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee will decide if a rate cut is needed to help the economy facing the outbreak, said governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday. Das announced two policy measures to stabilise financial markets: a US dollar sell/buy swap on March 23 worth $2 billion and a Long Term Repo Operation in multiple tranches of up to Rs 1 trillion. READ MORE



Customers can access all banking services from Wed evening: YES Bank

customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier. The RBI had on March 5 put a moratorium on restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. However, the government in a notification on Saturday said the moratorium will be lifted by 18:00 hrs on March 18. READ MORE

WPI-based inflation eases to 2.26% in February against 3.1% in Jan

The monthly Wholesale Price Index-based inflation (WPI), stood at 2.26 per cent (provisional) for the month of February as compared with 3.1 per cent for the previous month (Jan 2020) and 2.93 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (Feb 2019). The food index-based inflation consisting of food articles and food product decreased from 10.12 per cent in January to 7.31 per cent in February. READ MORE

Voda Idea deposits Rs 3,354 cr more as AGR dues, says full principal paid

Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it has made an additional payment of Rs 3,354 crore towards (AGR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT), thereby completing payment of principal amount calculated on self-assessment basis. With this fresh payment, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has paid Rs 6,854 crore towards AGR dues. READ MORE

BJP moves SC as Speaker adjourns House without floor test

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led government to undertake floor test in view of the political crisis in the state, former Advocate General of MP Purushaindra Kaurav said. READ MORE

Anil Ambani files adjournment plea before ED in probe against Rana Kapoor

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has filed an adjournment application and sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing money laundering probe related to co-founder Rana Kapoor. The ED had summoned Ambani in connection with the probe against Kapoor and his family members. READ MORE

Number of cases rises to 114: Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. The number includes 13 people who have been discharged after they recovered and two fatalities, they said. The eastern state of Odisha has reported its first case. Till morning, the number of coronavirus cases in the country was 110, the officials said. READ MORE