Biz establishments remain shut in Odisha to protest against fuel price hike

Shops and other business establishments across Odisha remained closed as the Odisha Traders' Association extended support to the Bharat Bandh on Friday.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) observed the 12-hour shutdown in protest against Goods and Services Tax (GST), hike in fuel price and e-way bill.
The impact of the strike was seen at various places in the state. Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Balasore and Berhampur and other places.
However, essential services and vehicular movements have not been affected due to the shutdown.
Traders at some places also took out rallies in support of the Bandh.
"The government claims GST as a simple taxation process, but there are a lot of complications in it. We demand a review of the provisions for simplification of GST. We are also protesting fuel price hike and e-way bill," said Sudhakar Panda, general secretary of Odisha Traders' Association.
He said the bandh has remained peaceful and is successful.
The state government has asked district collectors to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and to ensure maintenance of essential services in districts in view of Bharat Bandh.
