Covid-19: Total lockdown in Bihar from July 16 to 31 to contain spread

On his official Twitter handle, Sushil Modi said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional, block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Shops are seen closed as the Assam State Government reinforces complete lockdown due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Guwahati on Sunday.
The move comes close on the heels of recent spike in positive cases which had necessitated lockdowns, imposed by the local administrations, in several districts. Representative Image

There will be a total lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced.

On his official Twitter handle, Modi said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.

"The government has taken a decision to this effect...

Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine," Modi said in a virtual rally, details of which were shared on his Twitter handle.

The move comes close on the heels of recent spike in positive cases which had necessitated lockdowns, imposed by the local administrations, in several districts.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 16:55 IST

