4 ITBP personnel killed, several injured in accident in Kashmir's Pahalgam

A bus carrying personnel fell into a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of four troopers, while several others were also injured, officials said.

The bus carrying 37 personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

"The bus was carrying the personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited," the officials added.

According to sources, the brakes of the bus had reportedly failed, leading to the accident.

