Putin on two-day India visit from October 4 for annual bilateral summit

Russian President will be on a two-day visit here beginning October 4 to hold the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on further boosting bilateral ties and deliberate on a range regional and global issues including US sanctions on the import of Iranian crude oil.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi from October 4-5 for the 19th annual bilateral summit," it said.

Besides a host of other issues, the two leaders are likely to review bilateral defence cooperation in the wake of the US sanctions against Russian defence majors, sources said.

It is not yet clear whether the two countries will sign an agreement sealing the during Putin's visit. Both sides have almost concluded negotiations on the Rs 400 billion deal under which Russia will supply a batch of the missile system to India.

There have been indications by New Delhi that it will go ahead with the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.

"India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told PTI recently when asked whether the US sanctions will hit India's defence ties with Russia.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

The sources said Modi and Putin will also deliberate on the impact of US sanctions on the import of crude oil from Iran.

Besides holding talks with Modi, the Russian leader will also have a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind as well as other official engagements, the MEA said.

The last annual summit was held on June 1, 2017, during the visit of the prime minister to Russia.

In May, Modi had travelled Russian coastal city of Sochi for an informal summit with Putin during which they discussed a range of crucial issues.

Sources said Modi and Putin will explore ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors including trade, investment, connectivity, energy, space and tourism.

