Tulsi Ramsay, known for directing cult horror flick 'Veerana', dies at 77

Tulsi Ramsay, known for directing cult horror films like "Veerana", "Purani Haveli" and "Bandh Dawaza", passed away Friday. He was 77.

The filmmaker died in a city hospital here.

"He complained of chest pain and his son took him to He was declared dead at the hospital. He passed away at about 2.30 am," a family member of Ramsay's told

For the longest time in Indian cinema, the ruled the horror genre by making low budget cult movies, which were widely popular for unique mix of horror and erotica.

Tulsi Ramsay, was the son of F U Ramsay and was one of the seven brothers.

He also directed films like "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche", "Hotel", "Purana Mandir", and the popular '90s TV series, "Zee Horror Show".