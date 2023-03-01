JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter faces major outage globally again, users report issues with tweets

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday faced a major outage globally, with users reporting that the site's timeline is not loading on either the web or mobile apps

Topics
Twitter | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday faced a major outage globally, with users reporting that the site's timeline is not loading on either the web or mobile apps.

According to the outage monitor website Down Detector, over 56 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 37 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

Users from various countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, and India, began reporting issues with the site.

For most users, Twitter showed "What's happening?" while using the application.

Last month, the microblogging site also faced a global outage.

According to the outage monitor website, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 8 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

However, the company fixed the "trouble" that many iOS users experienced earlier.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now."

So far, there has been no word from Twitter Support about the outage, but the site has become increasingly glitchy since Elon Musk's takeover and widespread layoffs.

Twitter is now down to less than 2,000 employees from 7,500.

--IANS

shs/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:49 IST

