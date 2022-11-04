JUST IN
AdaniConneX launches 'Chennai 1', a 17 Mw data centre in Sipcot IT Park
RCapital lenders meet ends in stalemate over key challenge mechanism issue
Adani Group announces opening of data centre 'AdaniConneX' in Chennai
IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,585 cr on higher fuel costs, forex losses
Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Reliance Capital CoC remain divided on 'Challenge Mechanism' process
E-commerce firm Udaan to lay off 350 employees, seeks profitability
Xiaomi misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments, says ED
Maruti Suzuki lines up over Rs 7k cr capex for current financial year: CFO
Ola Electric will miss target to fully utilise production capacity
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit to Rs 301 cr as rural demand slips
Business Standard

Twitter starts laying off employees in India as part of global job cuts

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | layoff

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition viable.

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.