IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,585 cr on higher fuel costs, forex losses

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted a bigger loss for the second quarter, hit by higher fuel prices and foreign exchange losses.

The company's loss widened to Rs 1,585 crore ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,440 crore a year earlier.

