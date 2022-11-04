JUST IN
IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,585 cr on higher fuel costs, forex losses

The company's loss widened to Rs 15.85 billion ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from Rs 14.40 billion a year earlier

Topics
IndiGo | IndiGo Airlines | Indian airlines

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

indigo

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted a bigger loss for the second quarter, hit by higher fuel prices and foreign exchange losses.

The company's loss widened to Rs 1,585 crore ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,440 crore a year earlier.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:52 IST

