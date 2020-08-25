Two held, 16 country-made bombs seized in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Two persons were arrested and 16 country-made bombs were allegedly seized from their possession in Khelam village of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed.

Bablu and Jaiveer were arrested from the village while another accused is on the run, the police said.

"The accused placed the at a house in the village as they had an argument with the owner earlier and wanted to entrap or harm him. However, during questing they admitted to the crime," Bareilly Police SSP Shailendra Pandya said.

"Our team reached the spot after being informed that 16 country-made bombs were kept at a residence of Khan Singh in Khelam village. After questioning the owner of the house, we came to know that bombs were kept by Bablu and Jaiveer. Both accused have been taken into custody," the SSP added.

"During questioning, both accused told us that they took this action as they wanted to entrap or harm Singh due to a past rivalry. They named one more accused, Haleen. He will be arrested soon," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)