All outsourced employees of Haryana to get coronavirus lockdown dues

The Haryana government said that "full payment" of wages and salaries will be made to all employees, including contractual, outsourced or person engaged through Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) and any other outsourcing machanism, for the entire duration of Covid-19 lockdown period, weather no attendance has been recorded or no work has been performed by them.
In this regard an instructions were issued to the special chief secretary, financial commissioners, heads of departments, commissioners of divisions, deputy commissioners, the Punjab and Haryana high court and the finance department.
"Complete lockdown was imposed across the country during March-April 2020, due to the spread of coronavirus. Haryana government has decided to pay wages of all the employees engaged in all the departments including those who have been outsourced under outsourcing Policy-II or engaged through HARTRON or any other outsourcing mechanism. Full wages will be paid even if no attendance has been recorded or no work has been performed by them provided the same would have otherwise been admissible to them," read the letter issued by the state government.
The letter further said, "All the Heads of departments/appointing authorities are requested to clarify by October 31. If the wages have not been paid to the workers and employees, the same should be done within seven working days".
Over 1,000 employees are working on contract, engaged through outsourcing or daily wages in different department of Haryana government.
The instructions have been issued to avoid any hassle to the workers and employees across the state.
--IANS
str/rt
